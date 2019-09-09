PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hosting a fun new program, “So You Think You Know Football.” This trivia contest will feature questions covering high school, college and professional football since 1890.

Refreshments will be served, including pizza donated by 3 Joe’s Pizzeria as well as beverages and snacks.

There is a trophy for the top prize, donated by Joe Thoma Jewelers & Sons Inc. Other prizes include a Cat’s Meow figurine of Alexander Stadium and Piqua playing cards, donated by Mainstreet Piqua; Piqua and Lehman garden flags, donated by Readmore’s Hallmark; and a Nature Conservancy bag, donated by the Piqua Library.

Make the right call and join us Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2 to 3:30 pm. This program is free to all. Registration is requested. Register by calling the Piqua Library at 937-773-6753.