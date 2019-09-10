125 Years

Sept. 10, 1894

The old St. Peters Catholic congregation, north of Botkins, which was one of the first Catholic congregations established in the state, has a Bible that was written by the monks before Gutenburg invented the art of printing. It was left to the congregation by the French priest who established the mission and died there. The congregation has been offered a big price for the Bible, but refuses to part with it at any price.

———

Ohio Department commander E.E. Nutt and wife headed the contingent that left this morning for the national encampment of the G.A.R. at Pittsburgh. Klute’s band accompanied the local party, being taken as an escort for the Ohio Department.

100 Years

Sept 10, 1919

Gus Quatman, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Quatman, injured when he was struck by a car while playing at the corner of West avenue and Forest street Monday afternoon, was reported much improved today.

———

LeRoy Bland, who has been serving as deputy supervisor of the board of elections, has submitted his resignation. He plans to enter Denison University in Granville. Lisle M. Hopkins has been appointed to take his place. Bland had been appointed to the post on his return from military service several months ago.

75 Years

Sept. 10, 1944

The date of Nov. 27 has been set for the opening of the financial campaign for the Sidney Youth Foundation at the meeting of board of directors held last evening at the city building. At the same time it was announced that Mrs. C. Mauritz Seashore has assumed directorship of the program since Coach John Kerekes has returned to his school duties. Mrs. Seashore is the former Rachel Ranck of Sidney.

———

J. Grant Sailor, veteran editor of the “Jackson Center News” for more than three decades, died this morning in the home of his son, Paul Sailor, from the effects of a stroke suffered yesterday morning. He had been in failing health for the past six years.

50 Years

Sept.10, 1969

Mrs. Matt Behr, hostess for the September meeting of the Franklin Township Extension Homemaker Club, was named president of that organization when a September meeting was held.

Named to the post of secretary-treasurer was Mrs. Harvey Hoewischer.

———

A squirrel fry is being planned for the next membership meeting of the Shelby County Fish and Game Association, set for October 13 at 7:30.

The main ingredient, squirrel, will depend on the contributions of the hunting members. All members who can donate squirrels to the cause are asked to contact Bumer Umstead or Paul Sparks as soon as possible.

25 Years

Sept. 10, 1994

Fathers and sons, cousins and good friends participated in a massive war game Aug. 27 and 28 in Sidney.

The Sidney Hobby Shop sponsored the war games, attended by 44 people. Proceeds were donated to the Shelby County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The game was played on a green carpet 12 feet by 24 feet in size with more than 4,000 soldiers. The game was a Napoleonic War re-enactment from about 1809. In this version, the French defeated the Austrians, reported Glenn Davis, hobby shop owner.

———

QUINCY – Quincy Village Council Tuesday ruled that horses are to be ridden in the streets and not on the sidewalks.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

