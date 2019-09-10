Jackson Center Council updated on projects

JACKSON CENTER — After the old and new business portions of the regularly scheduled council meeting, JC Village Administrator Bruce Metz shared a number of reports with about ongoing and future projects which are part of the expansion and development of the village.

In old business, council heard the second reading of a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Shelby County Budget Commission authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor. This is an annual process where information is submitted for tax levy estimates and documentation made of those estimates which allows for future planning based on those figures.

In new business, council approved the emergency authorization of an ordinance making adjustments to appropriations in the electric fund for the building of the Substation to increase from $2,127,224.27 to 2,949,000 this is to allow the village to provide appropriations for the remainder of the financed expenditures.

“We finally got to the point we could submit some solid figures for the bond anticipation note. This will just allow us to pay the amount that we financed through that bond,” said Metz.

The new substation will provide a better source of energy for the village and replaces the existing system which has been in use for several decades and was in need of repair or replacement to insure current needs are met as well as providing consistent energy for future growth in all residential, commercial, and manufacturing settings.

Metz reported on phase one of a study that is being done at 306 W. Pike St., the former location of the old Marathon gas station. Council conducted the study as they are looking into the possibility of acquiring the property for future development. The study shows a vent pipe that needs investigated to see if it is still attached to an underground tank. The study determined building has an oil/water separator in the floor and needs to be cleaned and inspected. There is also an in-ground lift that needs to be examined. Also, it needs to be determined if there was a Class V Underground Injection well/tank on the property. This would have been used form disposal of used motor oil.

“Though no future plans for the property have been determined at this time we just want to make sure there are no unforeseen problems that could cost the village a lot of money to correct before any purchase or development takes place,” Metz said.

Metz also reported there are now some solid figures being discussed on the engineers estimate for the rehab at the village swimming pool.

“The village is receiving a $136,799 dollar matching fund grant from ODNR, so the Village must match the funding from ODNR,” Metz said. The base engineers estimate for the stainless-steel wall and a tapered walk-in entry is $332,000. Alternate estimates include a new waterslide for $158,000 and estimate for filter room upgrades at $99,000 and electrical upgrades for $25,000. The engineer’s estimate includes a 5 percent for contingencies for a total for all work for a total of $644,700.

If the new water slide is approved it will replace the diving boards and the depth of the water in that portion will be reduced to approximately 5 feet deep.

“A public meeting concerning the pool was held in the spring was very well attended,” Metz said, and he also noted while there is a lot of work to be done, the pool has been a popular asset to the village for 50 years and the upgrades will insure it will be there for the public to enjoy for many years to come.

A new vehicle storage building for the village fleet of trucks and other equipment was discussed next.

“The project was initiated over a year ago and plans were drawn up by Freytag and Associates,” Metz said. “It will be a 15,883 square-foot facility which may seem rather large but we are planning to build something that will serve our village for the next 80 to 100 years. The money for this project will come from our enterprise fund so there will be no increase in taxes to facilitate the construction of this new building. Site and utility work cost is estimated at $348,231, and the building itself has an estimate of cost $1,806,198 with alternate changes not to exceed an estimate of $260,624.

“The planning cost is $171,980 for a grand total of $2,587,033 with no contingencies added in. We will be discussing ways to finance to project in a way to avoid any increase in taxes, so a 30 to 40 year loan may be in order,” Metz said.

Metz also discussed the “Efficiency Smart” contract the village has incorporated to help the village and asked council if they desired to renew their contract. The service has helped the village, its residents and local commercial and industry save on energy costs.

“The figures for the last few months of our current 3-year contract indicate the system has and will continue to identify several ways for us to save money now and in the future; with council’s approval we will sign up for another three years as it is a very cost effective investment in the past,” Metz said, indicating that using the Efficiency Smart program achieved savings of 4,749 MWh and $491,197 in customer savings with a Benefit to Cost ratio of 5.9 to 1. Council unanimously approved another three year contract.

Before adjourning Metz also reported the application for grant money to make improvements on College, Washington, and Jackson streets had been denied so he would be looking at other ways to revise and resubmit another application for future consideration. Metz thanked all those who participated in the recent income survey used to compile data for grant money consideration noting it is a key requirement for acquiring future grant funding.

Metz said he has not heard back from ODOT or the owner of the railroad concerning plans to get two crossings on the village repaired.

“Unfortunately we are at the wait-and-see stage of the game, know I am doing the best I can but have no authority on how and when things will be fixed,” Metz said.

Metz reported the turn lane on state Route 274 at the new Airstream manufacturing plant is nearly complete and a study to see if lights are needed will be conducted by ODOT after the plant officially opens around Christmas. “The road has been widened and new lines will be painted on the roadway soon; things are moving along nicely at the intersection and I commend all those who have helped get this project finished in a timely manner,” Metz said.

Monday evening, Village Administrator Bruce Metz informed Jackson Center Council that the recently constructed turn-lane at the new Airstream manufacturing facility on the west side of Jackson Center is nearly complete. ODOT officials will later conduct a study after the new plant opens to determine if a new signal light is needed at the intersection. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_JCPhoto.jpg Monday evening, Village Administrator Bruce Metz informed Jackson Center Council that the recently constructed turn-lane at the new Airstream manufacturing facility on the west side of Jackson Center is nearly complete. ODOT officials will later conduct a study after the new plant opens to determine if a new signal light is needed at the intersection. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

