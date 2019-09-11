125 Years

Sept. 11, 1894

On account of the refusal of W.H. Yinger, to whom was awarded last week the contract to carry the mail between the postoffice and the two depots, to accept the position, the contract was awarded anew, and this week was awarded to Will Peters. He will go on duty Monday if he accepts the place.

———

One of the leading features of the racing at the Shelby County Fair this year will be the bicycle races. These will be in charge of the Valley City Cycling club. There will be six events Wednesday afternoon of the fair, and the prizes to be given will amount to $300. (One first prize was a $12 set of false teeth donated by Dr. Snyder.)

100 Years

Sept 11, 1919

Pearson and Rozzell, of the Miami Aviation Co., arrived in Sidney today with a new plane and will make flights daily the balance of the week in connection with the fair. There are located in the field just south of the Kaser school house, west of Sidney. Flights will be $15.

———

Members of city council at their meeting last night adopted an ordinance fixing the salaries of the police and fire department as follows: chief of police, $1,500 and three patrolmen, $1,200 each per year; fire chief, $1,500 per year; two truck drivers, one hoseman, one ladderman and one pipeman, at $1,200 per year. Councilmen also heard F.D. Carpenter, manager of the Western Ohio railway, advise that it was impossible to take care of all complaints because of the financial condition of the road.

75 Years

Sept. 11, 1944

Enrollment in Holy Angels school stood at approximately 475, school officials said today following the opening of the high school and elementary classes earlier this week. Of that number 335 are in elementary classes, and 140 in high school. Sister Mary Sylvia is principal of the school.

———

Major Raymond Fanning, from Wright Field, Dayton, will be the speaker at a special meeting of the Sidney Merchants Association on Sept. 19, Hamlin Blake, president said today. Air combat intelligence officer at the field, Maj. Fanning will discuss the strategy of the present world war with emphasis on the Pacific phase.

50 Years

Sept. 11, 1969

“Deputy of the Week” honor has been accorded Fred Carey by the Sidney Kiwanis Club. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he has been with the Shelby County sheriff’s department four years.

Carey has attended fingerprint and investigation schools, Sidney fire department arson seminar and other regional seminars on crime. The deputy and his wife Mary reside at 108 South Pike street, Anna.

———

The first meeting of the fall social season, for the members of the Sidney Soroptimist Club, was held in the home of Miss LaDonna Quinn. Mrs. Don Shaffer was in charge as the new president for 1969-70.

25 Years

Sept. 11, 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) – There’ll be no convincing some people, but the Air Force says – again – the thing that hit the ground near Roswell, N.M., in 1947 was not the proof that UFOs exist. But it did prove that a crashing balloon could make a 47-year mess.

There were no secret autopsies on space aliens who couldn’t fly too well. No flying saucer pieces under guard on an air base. No Big conspiracy.

It was just a balloon. One of ours. Sorry.

It took eight months to reach that conclusion, and the Air Force hopes now to put to rest talk in UFO circles that military authorities covered up a grand extra-terrestrial event.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

