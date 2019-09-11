Community Kids Day set for Saturday

SIDNEY – Wilson Health will host a Community Kids Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at their main campus located at 915 W. Michigan St.

Tours and open houses of the Wilson Health Medical Group Pediatrics and ObGyn practices and the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center will be offered. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with physicians and schedule appointments. Car seat safety checks will also be offered in conjunction with the Sidney Police Department and Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

A bounce house, crafts for kids, mini-pampering sessions for moms and healthy snacks and drinks will be available at no charge.

Several local organizations, American Red Cross, Picture Perfect Photography, Shelby County Libraries, Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Sidney Police Department, Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, Inc. and several departments within Wilson Health, will be on-hand to answer questions and provide information regarding their services. K & J’s Ice Cream will have ice cream available for purchase.

The Sweet Beginnings Boutique and Wilson Health Gift Shop will be open for guests to explore and shop. A number of prizes will be drawn for families attending including a one night stay at Great Wolf Lodge, 3D/4D ultrasound package, childbirth education package, echo dot kids edition, pack and play, car seats, diaper bags, and more.