125 Years

Sept. 12, 1894

There have been more than 50,000 people who have visited the high bridge at Quincy this season and still they come to see the bridge, view the beautiful landscape and ride on the plain waters of the Great Miami.

Members of council at their meeting last night aired a number of complaints about the poor light the Electric Light Co. has been furnishing the city lately. The light committee was instructed to see the manager of the company and have the complaints remedied.

100 Years

Sept. 12, 1919

C.F. Rendlen, who has been the director of the Y.M.G.A. for the past three years, has submitted his resignation to the board of directors. A committee of Carl Custenborder, Karl Young, and John Troester has been appointed to secure a successor. Local workers have been secured to take charge of the classes in the meantime.

Before the largest crowd that has yet turned out for the boxing contests sponsored by the Royal Athletic Club, Hope Mullen, Sidney’s fistic wonder, knocked out Greek (K.O.) Brown, of Toledo, in the sixth round at the armory last night. A number of fight fans from surrounding cities were present for the exhibition last night.

75 Years

Sept. 12, 1944

A business deal of importance to the community was revealed today, when it was announced that Montgomery Ward Co. has leased the Thedieck building, now occupied by the Uhlman’s Department store, on the north side of the square, for a period of 20 years, beginning Jan. 1, 1947. The lease was filed today in the office of the county recorder.

Fire did considerable damage to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Al Breslin, 1003 Port Jefferson road, about 4:30 yesterday afternoon. A large part of the roof was burned off and there was considerable water damage.

50 Years

Sept. 12, 1969

Mrs. Linus Rable was elected president of the Evening Grandmothers Club during election of officers held at the group’s September meeting.

Elected to serve with Mrs. Rable were Mrs. Ruth Beery, first vice president; Mrs. Matilda Langhorst, second vice president; Mrs. Nellie Savage, secretary; Mrs. R.J. Conrad, treasurer; Mrs. H.O. Fogt, chaplain, and Mrs. Rable, historian.

Congressman William M. McCulloch and Senator William B. Saxbe today confirmed the nomination by President Nixon of William W. Milligan, Sidney, for the position of U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Milligan’s nomination now goes to the U.S. Senate for the official confirmation. A practicing attorney in Sidney at the present time, Milligan is a former assistant state attorney general and state representative.

25 Years

Sept. 12, 1994

FORT LORAMIE – A poster in a classroom at Fort Loramie High School ultimately led Michelle Hoying to a seven-month stint as an exchange student.

“The more I looked at that poster about a foreign exchange program, the more I wanted to experience life in another country. Hoying says, “And I knew the destination would be Australia – the Land Down Under where the kangaroos roam.”

Hoying, the daughter of Marlene Hoying, 10380 Friemering Road, and the late Michael Hoying, got her wish in January through the auspices of the Youth for Understanding program.

“I think my friends and even my family thought I would back out along the way,” she admits with a chuckle. “They thought it was something of a passing fancy, but I knew better.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

