Botkins man dies of injuries suffered in crash

CELINA — A Botkins man died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday evening.

Jordan E. Fledderjohann, 26, was pronounced dead at Mercy Health Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater, where he was transported by Coldwater EMS with life-threatening injuries, according to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP). The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7:22 p.m.

A press release from OSP indicates Fledderjohann was operating a maroon 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and was traveling westbound on Clover Four Road. He failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 127 and was struck by a northbound white 2012 Nissan Frontier that was driven by Jessica Zapata, 23, of Weslaco, Texas. She was traveling northbound on state Route 127.

The Silverado then went off the road to the northwest of the intersection, struck the ditch, overturned and ejected Fledderjohann. The Frontier went off the road to the northwest of the intersection and into the ditch. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.

Zapata and her passenger Andrea Garza, 6, also of Weslaco, Texas, were transported by Coldwater EMS to Mercy Health Mercer County Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Coldwater Fire and EMS, Montezuma Fire Department and Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers.

According to the press release, Fledderjohann was not wearing a properly adjusted seat belt. Zapata was wearing a seat belt; Andrea was not wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.