Shopping for a college

Reece Boerger, left, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Craig and Lisa Boerger, talks with Edison State Community College Enrollment Manager Christina Raterman, of Sidney, at the Shelby County College Fair. The fair was held at Fort Loramie High School on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Kids could peruse an gym filled with different college representatives from all over the state. Also at the college fair were representatives of the Raeburn E. Barnes Trust student load program which has been giving Shelby County students substantial college loans since 1983. Shelby County students interested can call 937-492-7213.

Reece Boerger, left, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Craig and Lisa Boerger, talks with Edison State Community College Enrollment Manager Christina Raterman, of Sidney, at the Shelby County College Fair. The fair was held at Fort Loramie High School on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Kids could peruse an gym filled with different college representatives from all over the state. Also at the college fair were representatives of the Raeburn E. Barnes Trust student load program which has been giving Shelby County students substantial college loans since 1983. Shelby County students interested can call 937-492-7213. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN091319CollegeFair.jpg Reece Boerger, left, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Craig and Lisa Boerger, talks with Edison State Community College Enrollment Manager Christina Raterman, of Sidney, at the Shelby County College Fair. The fair was held at Fort Loramie High School on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Kids could peruse an gym filled with different college representatives from all over the state. Also at the college fair were representatives of the Raeburn E. Barnes Trust student load program which has been giving Shelby County students substantial college loans since 1983. Shelby County students interested can call 937-492-7213. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News