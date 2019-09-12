Registration open for bicentennial world record attempt

SIDNEY – Sixth through 12th grade students representing all schools in Shelby County will be joined by others from the community Wednesday morning in an attempt to break a world record by opening a drink can simultaneously.

The current record established in Japan was set in 2018 when, all at one time, 1,204 people opened a soft drink can. Setting a new world record is significant to Shelby County where the machinery for mass-producing pop-top drink cans was developed at Stolle Machinery in Sidney.

The timing of this historic effort is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Attempting to set a world record is one of numerous events and activities that have been organized in Shelby County to commemorate its 200 year bicentennial celebration. This specific community undertaking will pay tribute to the significance of manufacturing in Shelby County, its rich heritage and the dedicated workforce instrumental to past and ongoing achievements.

This world record attempt is being sponsored by Stolle Machinery.

Members of the general public with an interest in participating are required to preregister. To do so, go to www.VisitSidneyShelby.com and click on the home page link to “Bicentennial World Record Attempt Registration.” From there, interested participants will be directed to an online registration site where they can sign up.

In order to participate, registrants must be able to enter the football field, remain on the football field for an hour and a half and independently open a soda can. Arrival time is 8:45-9:15 a.m. The attempt is promptly at 9:30 a.m. Anyone not in place by 9:15 a.m. will not be able to participate in the attempt.

Those interested in witnessing this history making attempt as a spectator are welcome to join in the fun as well and can do so from the bleachers at Sidney Memorial Stadium. There is no need to preregister as a spectator.

All members of the general public planning to attend as spectators or participants are asked to park at the Shelby County Fairgrounds and enter the stadium using the south end zone gates. A complimentary shuttle service to the stadium will be available. No other stadium entrance point will be available to the general public.

All planning to attend are reminded that although the event is handicap accessible, the distance from the Shelby County Fairgrounds to the stadium is substantial, the terrain uneven and the weather conditions uncertain.

Guests and participants are encouraged to arrive early. Gates to the stadium will open at 8:30 a.m. This world record attempt will occur rain or shine. There is no rain date.