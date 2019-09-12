Botkins Board of Education approves hires

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education hired substitute teachers, student athletic workers and staff for extracurricular positions during its regular board meeting on Sept. 11.

The board hired substitute teachers for the 2019-20 school year at a rate of $90 per day. The approved substitutes were Thomas Wyen, Mark Daley, Shennon Boyer, Amanda Brandewie, Taylor Quay, Hannah Vondrell, Nathan Arling, Beth Harp, Christina Keller, Whitney King, Emily Lichtenberg and Victoria Kesler.

The board hired Brandt Boerger, Gavin Fogt, Tyler Free, Preston Free, Garrett Greve, Logan Heitkamp, Jacob Pleiman, Jayden Priddy, Kloie Rogers, Brady Steinke, Dylan Topp and Madison Wendel as student athletic workers at minimum wage.

The board hired extracurricular positions per salary schedule for the 2019-20 school year including Tina Flora for driver’s education and Chad Berning for 5th Quarter Grant.

Botkins’ Board of Education also approved a then and now purchase order for the Botkins Soccer Club for $4,039.51 for the cost of conduit for the light installation at the soccer/track complex.

The board approved the use of the Classroom Facility Maintenance Fund to pay for the repair of the heat exchangers for boilers No. 2 and 3.

The board adopted appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2019. Also, it approved an amendment to the Certificate of Estimated Resources and fund establishment of Fund 467 (Student Wellness and Success Fund) and fund 499-9020 (Bureau of Workers Comp Grant Fund).

It accepted a donation of $100 from Mike Ambos to be used for the rubber in the Mezzanine, a donation of $100 from Nathan Freisthler to be used for cross country and a donation of $1,880 from Barb Roberts to be used for the Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship.

The board adopted the Neola changes to the Board Policy and Administrative Guideline No. 5460A as presented.

The board moved its October board meeting Oct. 10.