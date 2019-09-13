125 Years

Sept. 13, 1894

An attempted burglary, resulting in the death of one of the burglars, took place in the quiet little village of Houston last night. The place was the Miller Brothers storeroom, just north of the Big Four railroad. The as yet unidentified man, about 19 years of age, was shot by Ed Miller as he attempted to enter the rear of the building. Miller had been sleeping in the store since a previous attempt to burglarize the place. The dead man is believed to have had an accomplice who escaped.

100 Years

Sept. 13, 1919

Walter M. Eisenstein, deputy clerk of courts, has tendered his resignation and expects to go to Toledo next week, where he will enter the internal revenue service.

———

Mr. and Mrs. S.B. Shaffer, of Anna, received severe injuries yesterday afternoon while driving to Sidney for the fair. About a mile north of the city on Wapakoneta pike their buggy was stuck in the rear by an automobile. Both were thrown out of the vehicle.

75 Years

Sept. 13, 1944

Shelby county’s participation in the National War Fund for 1944-45 again will be through the Shelby county war chest, according to the announcement made today jointly by the War Chest committee and the Ohio division of the National War Fund. The campaign, scheduled to begin Oct. 9, will have as its goal $20,000.

———

Col. John Harmony, commander of an infantry regiment participating in the invasion of southern France, was wounded in action according to word received by his father. Presently hospitalized in Italy, he advised the wound was not serious.

50 Years

Sept. 13, 1969

Shelby County is included in an initial survey being conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine archaeological and historical sites which could be in the way of public works projects. The surveys are designed to map landmarks so, when possible, the corps can avoid moving or destroying them to make way for dams, flood control and other water projects.

In addition to Shelby, other counties included in this area are: Darke, Miami, Preble, Montgomery, Butler, Warren, Hamilton, and Clermont, with portions of Mercer, Auglaize, Hardin, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Clinton, Highland and Brown also included.

25 Years

Sept. 13, 1994

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Reds have laid off all but a few of the team’s 53 front office staffers as a result of the continuing major league baseball strike.

“We worked diligently the last month to avoid layoffs for as long as possible,” general manager Jim Bowden said Friday. He said that because there was no agreement after players and club owners negotiated, “it was in the best interest of the organization to have layoffs.”

———

Lehman High School Senior Enrico Montana was named winner of the annual Bausch & Lomb Science Award.

The Bausch & Lomb Award is presented to winners each year at 6,500 participating schools in the United States, Canada and several foreign nations.

He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Enrique Montana, 10225 Cisco Road, Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

