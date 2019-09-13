Honda then and now

Then: (1985): $30 million initial investment
Now: $2.6 billion cumulative investment
Then: (1985): 235,000 square feet
Now: 2.6 million square feet
Then: (1985): 94 associates
Now: 3,200 associates
Then: (1985): Produced GL1200 motorcycle engines
Now: Two casting operations and 50+ lines that produce engine and component parts for Honda products around the world
Then: (1985): 60,000 engines produced per
Now: 1.18 million engines annually, more than 27 million engines to date.
1979: The very first line-off celebration at the Marysville Motorcycle Plant.
1982: The first U.S. built Honda automobile, a grey, 4-door Honda Accord sedan.
1979: The original 64 associates. Many of the original 64 associates with the original production, the CR250R, also known as the Elsinore.
1988: Honda of America Mfg celebrates 1,000,000 automobiles produced.
1984: Honda breaks ground on the Anna Engine Plant.
1985: The very first line-off celebration at the new Anna Engine Plant for the LG1200 engine.