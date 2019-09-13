Honda then and now

Then: (1985): $30 million initial investment

Now: $2.6 billion cumulative investment

Then: (1985): 235,000 square feet

Now: 2.6 million square feet

Then: (1985): 94 associates

Now: 3,200 associates

Then: (1985): Produced GL1200 motorcycle engines

Now: Two casting operations and 50+ lines that produce engine and component parts for Honda products around the world

Then: (1985): 60,000 engines produced per

Now: 1.18 million engines annually, more than 27 million engines to date.