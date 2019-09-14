125 Years

Sept. 14, 1894

The commissioners yesterday elected Krener and Hart, of Columbus, architects for the children’s home. The note was unanimous. Plans and specifications had been prepared for the home by the men selected and have been presented to the Board of State Charities for approval and revision. The proposition submitted by the architects, to give them absolute control of the construction of the building, was rejected by a majority of the commissioners.

100 Years

Sept. 14, 1919

A number of Sidney people availed themselves of the opportunity afforded this week and made flights in the airplane of Lt. Pearson. A 15-minute ride was given each passenger at a rate of $1 per minute. A number of others registered for flights, but high winds prevented flying.

———

F.M. Wildermuth has been appointed postmaster at Jackson Center to succeed Mrs. Robert Miller, who resigned several weeks ago. Mr. F.E. Meeker will be assistant postmaster.

———

Paving of three miles of the Piqua-Sidney road south of Sidney, known as the Orange pike, to the county line was sold today by the state highway department to E.F. Millikin, of Mt. Victory, for $91,990. It will be concrete.

75 Years

Sept. 14, 1944

A total school population of 1,938 students in the Sidney public schools was reported today by Supt. C.C. Crawford.

———

The silk and nylon hosiery salvage program is to be discontinued on Sept. 30, William A. Trimpe, city and county salvage chairman, said today. He urged persons having salvage silk and nylon hosiery to turn it in at the various collections centers in the next few days.

———

Announcement of the opening of The Smart Shop, a new ladies ready-to-wear store, in the Wagner hotel building about Sept. 29, was made today by Mr. and Mrs. I.M. Brotkin, of Greenville, who plan to operate the new store. It will occupy quarters being vacated by the Red Cross chapter.

———

At the meeting of city council last night, an ordinance was adopted declaring it a misdemeanor to sell beer or intoxicating liquor in Sidney for a period of 24 hours after an armistice becomes effective with Germany and/or Japan.

50 Years

Sept. 14, 1969

A Fort Loramie native, Rev. Ernest Brandewie, of the Society of the Divine Word, will teach in the department of sociology and anthropology at the University of Notre Dame.

Rev. Brandewie, 38, earned a doctor of philosophy degree in anthropology from the University of Chicago where he specialized in “kinship culture and personality.” Ordained to the priesthood at Techny, Ill., in 1959, Rev. Brandewie received a masters degree in anthropology from Catholic University, Washington, D.C. in 1961.

———

An organization meeting was held this week at Sidney High School to form an alumni band. Carl Schaefer was elected president; Charles Manning, vice president; and Harold Lee, secretary-treasurer.

Those present at the initial meeting were Jack Castle, Dr. Phil Valentine, Charles Manning, Ken Spinner, Bill Fultz, Jr., Carl Schaefer, Bill Shonk, Bob Wilt, Frank Sarver, Elmer Broerman, Harold Lee, Warren L. Enyart, Craig Pottof, and John Garrin.

———

Bill Steinke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Steinke of 411 East South street, Botkins, graduated this week from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. He will be assigned to the Dayton post.

25 Years

Sept. 14, 1994

David Ike might not have realized it last week after the Bellefontaine game, but he put his name into the Sidney High School record books.

Ike, the diminutive Sidney placekicker, had an outstanding night last week in the Jackets’ rout of the Chieftains at Julia Lamb Stadium, booting field goals of 29 and 24 yards, and adding three extra point kicks for nine total points in the game.

And that ties the record for most points in a single game by a placekicker.

The co-holder is local cable television play-by-play voice Dave Ross, who set the record back in 1970. And that game is still quite vivid in his mind.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

