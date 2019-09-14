Wright State’s engineering, business programs among the best, says U.S. News and World Report

DAYTON – U.S. News and World Report has named Wright State University’s graduate engineering and undergraduate business programs as among the best in the nation for 2020.

The magazine based its rankings on the judgments of deans and faculty members of peer institutions.

U.S. News ranked Wright State’s doctorate-level programs in the College of Engineering and Computer Science 153rd out of the 213 programs surveyed. That ranks it higher than schools such as the University of Toledo and Western Michigan University.

The college enrolls more than 1,600 undergraduate students and nearly 500 graduate students from across Ohio, around the nation and from 33 foreign countries. Its bachelor’s degree engineering programs are accredited by ABET, and the college recently launched Information Technology & Cyber Security and Electrical & Computer Engineering Technology undergraduate programs.

Graduates of the Ph.D. programs are in high demand by regional employers and are competitive in the international research arena. The college has forged strong regional partnerships, with alumni in leadership positions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and local companies. Its faculty perform more than $10 million in externally funded research on an annual basis.

The magazine ranked Wright State’s Raj Soin College of Business 260th out of the undergraduate business programs that made the first cut to be included in the ranking survey. That places the college in the top 20 percent of the 1,543 regionally accredited four-year colleges and universities in the United States with bachelor’s degree programs in business and extends its classification as a “Best Business School – Undergraduate” through 2020.

With an enrollment of approximately 1,200 undergraduate students and 600 graduate students, the Raj Soin College of Business holds accreditations in business and accountancy from AACSB and in MIS from ABET, and the quality of its degree programs have garnered the status of “Best Business School” with both U.S. News and World Report as well as the Princeton Review.

The Raj Soin College of Business has a long tradition of developing influential business leaders in the region and beyond. Through collaboration with the business community and alumni, the college continues to launch new academic programs and expand career opportunities for students by offering the benefits of a comprehensive business program and a diverse student body. At the same time, small class sizes and supportive faculty offer students the individual attention they need to excel.