Edison State president named top influential female executive

PIQUA – The Dayton Business Journal named Edison State Community College President Doreen Larson as one of the most influential female executives in the region for the fourth consecutive year.

Larson has represented women well in her time as president of Edison State. Under her leadership, the college has opened the doors to two additional campuses, completed construction on a 5,200-square-foot expansion, added an array of new, in-demand career programs and formed key partnerships with industry leaders, all while seeing an increased number of students walk through the doors.

Larson began her tenure in 2015 as the college’s first female president, and in 2019, for the first time in college history, an all-female leadership team was formed when Chairperson Tami Baird Ganley and Vice Chairperson Marvella Fletcher were appointed to serve on the Edison State Board of Trustees.

“On behalf of the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees, we are proud of Dr. Larson’s recognition by the Dayton Business Journal for the fourth consecutive year,” said Tami Baird Ganley, chair of the Board of Trustees. “The Edison State Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and students are quite fortunate to have Dr. Larson leading our educational institution.”

Larson defines her job duties as “face, focus and funding” as she works to position Edison State as a critical partner in the economic vitality of Darke, Shelby, Miami and Preble counties through workforce partnership programs.

“With the strong leadership of Dr. Larson, the Edison State team is meeting the higher educational needs of our region as well as constantly striving to enhance the regional workforce,” Baird Ganley said.

In 2018, Larson was inducted into the Association of Ohio Commodores in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the economic development of the State of Ohio. Earlier this year, she was recognized as a Patriotic Employer for her support of America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.

“Dr. Larson is actively involved in our region by serving on various boards and committees. She is also a strong supporter of area events and activities. Through her active participation, she not only gives back personally and professionally but also stays in communication with the region. Ultimately, Dr. Larson and her team are able to maintain a strong pulse on our region and its educational and workforce development needs,” Baird Ganley said.

According to its website, the Dayton Business Journal Editorial Board selected women for inclusion in the POWER 50 list and did so based on their position within their organization, as well as their community impact. The Editorial Board looks at the 50 most influential women in the region who are driving business, government, economic development and change.