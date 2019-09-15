Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival

Derek Mescher, of Fort Loramie, tries to get his 1958 Case 800 tractor tire right next to an orange cone without knocking off the tennis ball on top during a competition at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Max Seitz, left, 6, helps his brother Jake Seitz, 6, both of McCartyville, sons of Brad and Mindy Seitz, feed ears of corn into a hand opperated corn sheller at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Operating a tractor powered wood cutter are, left to right, David Petitjean, of Burkettsville, Russia Local School shop teacher Marcus Petitjean, of Russia, and Alan Petitjean, of Burkettsville. The three were demonstrating the machine at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Holden Grillot, 8, of Fort Loramie, son of Eric and Heather Grillot, feeds corn into a small engine powered corn sheller at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Connie Bennett, of Dayton, looks at wood pumpkins for sale at Steinke’s Woodcarved Pumpkins, LLC Holden at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

CMA performs at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Kameron Barhorst, 15, of Fort Loramie, son of Tony and Danielle Barhorst, pulls out a piece of pork loin while making pork loin sandwiches for sale at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Gunnar Francis, 12, of Houston, son of Brandy Cruse and Jon Seipel, takes a ride on the personal watercraft simulator at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Ethan Barhorst, 3, sits next to a mum in a wagon pulled by his mom, Elizabeth Barhorst, at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. Ethan is also the son of Jason Barhorst.

Annie Loraine-Bruns, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Heidi Loraine-Bruns, makes a giant bubble at the Lake Loramie State Park Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.