Craynon resigns from board of elections

SIDNEY — A Democratic member of the Shelby County Board of Elections has submitted his resignation to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Charles “Chuck” Craynon, of Sidney, cited personal reasons from resigning from the board. He has served on the board since May 2015 when he was appointed to finish the term of office held by Jim Thompson, who had resigned. His term of office expires in 2020.

According to Tom Kerrigan, Shelby County Democratic Party chairman, Craynon’s resignation was effective Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

“While I appreciate having the opportunity to serve in this capacity, for personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the Shelby County Board of Elections effective this date,” Craynon wrote in the letter to LaRose. “We are fortunate in Shelby County to have good hardworking office staff and poll workers who are experienced and knowledgeable of election policies and procedures. Working together, they ensure our elections are conducted honestly with minimum of problems.

“I wish the board, director and deputy director well in the upcoming elections and appreciate the support I have received as a board member,” he wrote.

Kerrigan and former board of elections chairman Chris Gibbs both praised the work Craynon had done for the board.

“I’ve known Chuck Craynon for 40 years,” said Kerrigan. “He was always a stand-up guy and did a wonderful job as a board member.”

Kerrigan said Craynon wanted to give the new board member time to learn procedures before the 2020 elections.

“When Chuck came on the board in 2015 he brought a wealth of local government experience along with his decades of public service,” said Gibbs. “Chuck was always looking for ways to improve services and voting access for our voters. He was adamant that party politics had no place inside the Board of Elections. He is a ‘can do’ Marine through and through. His experience and approach to public service will be hard to replace.”

The Democrat Party has 15 days to name a replacement for Craynon.

Anyone interested in serving on the board should contact Kerrigan or deliver a application letter and resume to Kerrigan’s office, 126 N.Main Ave.

A meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at Kerrigan’s office to appoint a new board member.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

