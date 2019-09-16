German Heritage Days kicks off Friday

Celebrating the bicentennial

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie and the surrounding area will be taking their turn to celebrate the Shelby County Bicentennial at the annual German Heritage Days.

The Shelby County Bicentennial will be recognized with the appearance of the Shelby County Historical Society’s traveling museum, which will highlight the Fort Loramie, Newport, Oran and St Patrick areas. There is no admission charges but donations will be accepted.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Shelby County Bicentennial flag will be escorted to the park grounds by a procession of the “People of Fort Loramie” aboard a horse drawn wagon pulled by the Barhorst Family and their team of Belgian draft horses. Local organizations will also be represented in the escort led by the local Indian Chief on horseback. The flag will be accepted during a ceremony in the park Gazebo by Mayor Randy Ahlers and other dignitaries and will conclude with a keg tapping of the “Shelby 1819 Limited” beer brewed specially for the Bicentennial Celebration.

This will be followed by a special presentation by Chief Blackhoof at 4 p.m. in the Gazebo. Chief Blackhoof gives historical presentations from the experiences of an 18th Century Native American. A band from the Black Forest region of Germany called Talbach Musikanten will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday on the main stage under the tent. Additional entertainment and events will take place on both dates through midnight at this year’s event.