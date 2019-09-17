125 Years

Sept. 17, 1894

The Benton Cadets will hold a reunion at the fairgrounds on Oct. 11. Organized in this county in 1861, the company, under Capt. Kaga, served as bodyguard to General Fremont.

The souvenir badge presented to members of the G.A.R. at their convention in Pittsburgh last week is on display in the window of H.W. Thompson’s Drug Store. Only enough were cast for the representatives, about 1,200 in all, and the dies were then destroyed. It is a beautiful design and has a historical significance in connection with Pittsburgh during the war.

100 Years

Sept. 17, 1919

The Sidney Realty Co. is offering for sale 25 lots laid out in the western part of the city, two blocks west of the Monarch shop from which it takes its name as the Monarch subdivision. These lots have been graded, a new water line has been laid and sidewalks installed. These lots, with building restrictions, are being sold at $250 each.

Work on the Lockington dam is progressing satisfactorily according to a report issued by B.M. Jones, division engineer. Much of the fill along both sides of the concrete structure has been made and is being compacted. The steel bridge on the Buxton pike over the outlet channel has been opened to traffic and work on several of the relocated access roads is moving forward.

By beating New York yesterday before a crowd of 18,000, the Cincinnati baseball club clinched the pennant in the National League, the first that it has ever won in that organization. In the meantime Chicago continued to hold a substantial lead over Cleveland in the American League as the race comes down to the final wire.

75 Years

Sept. 17, 1944

Appearance of Jacques Gerard, Metropolitan opera singer, in the leading role of the opera La Traviata at the Ohio theater on Oct. 12, was announced today. His appearance here is being sponsored by the Ross Foundation for Music.

Big game hunters from every section of Ohio will lay their eyes to the cold muzzles Thursday as they let fire a small-scale blitzkrieg during the 89th annual Shelby County Deer Hunters shoot to be held at Husseys Pond, Port Jefferson.

50 Years

Sept. 17, 1969

Ralph Katterhenry, of R.R. 2, Anna, won $600 when his name was drawn Tuesday evening at Steinle Drugs, the Lucky Barrel store of last wek.

Katterhenry is presently on vacation but had registered prior to leaving. The barrel is now at Flint’s Electric where the prize remains at $600.

Crews of the Dayton Power and Light Co. this afternoon were completing a replacement of a transformer at the Wagner Division of General Housewares Corp. that blew up early this morning, knocking out service to the industrial plant on Fair road.

Coincident with the transformer blowup, a power line burned off and dropped to the ground on South Walnut avenue, between Doorley and Cherry streets, knocking out service to residents in that area. Mark Wells, Sidney district manager for the utility, said that a bolt of lightning was apparently responsible for both incidents which occurred shortly after 5 a.m. today.

25 Years

Sept. 17, 1994

A Sidney native is among the sailors on board aircraft carrier The USS Eisenhower which was deployed to serve in the military operation in Haiti.

Navy Seaman Chad Joyce, 20, is serving on the Eisenhower, which is part of the multinational force assembled off the coast of Haiti.

Joyce, a 1993 graduate of Sidney High School, assembles bombs aboard the ship, according to his wife, Joan.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

