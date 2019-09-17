LOCA announces new season performance line-up

NEW BREMEN — Catapult will open the Lock One Community Arts 2019-20 season with the magical imaginative combination of dance, story telling, and sculpture. Catapult Dancers share their shadow illusion and story as they tour the world after becoming a finalist on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent. Perfect for ages 4 to 104. Performance is Sunday, Oct. 13.

Daniel Martin Magician will share his award-winning magic on Sunday, Nov. 10. Daniel has been seen on CBS, NBC, WGN, VH1, Discovery, and the Top 100 Magic Moments in History on BBC. His magic is energetic, entertaining and a real crowd pleaser.

Take a magical, musical Christmas journey with the 3 Redneck Tenors to liven up your holidays this year. Share in a healthy dose of 3 Redneck Tenors Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR on Dec. 8 singing Santa Baby, Santa Clause is Coming to Town, Silent Night and many more.

A tribute to Neil Diamond by Jack Wright will take the stage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Wright will perform many of the timeless hits that have kept Neil on the hearts and minds of his fans for over five decades, along with stories of Neil’s life.

JigJam, a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland, will perform a blend of traditional music with bluegrass and Americana. With their new genre, “iGrass”, and onstage energy, JigJam has captivated their audiences throughout the world. JigJam will be performing on April 19.

All performances are held at New Bremen High School, James F. Dcicke Auditorium at 3 p.m. Season passes are $120 for adults, $50 for students. Individual tickets are $25 to $30 adults, depending on the show and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased by calling 567-356-2048. LOCA can also accept credit and debit cards for an additional $2 fee.

This seasons LOCA Pinwheel Production will be The Dancing Scientist, Nov. 7 and 8 for 10 area schools 3rd to 5th grade. This program is provided with the contributions of our generous sponsors. Sponsor donations are tax deductible and a great support to the arts’. To find out how you can become a sponsor, call 567-356-2048.