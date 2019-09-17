Carter participates in 5k run/walk for charity

SIDNEY — Gary J. Carter, magistrate of the Shelby County Common Pleas Court, recently participated in a 5K Run/Walk with about 90 other Ohio magistrates at the 2019 Fall Conference of the Ohio Association of Magistrates, held in Columbus.

Each magistrate donated $20 to participate in the event, and the money was used to benefit special needs children in the Columbus area. The children are learning to ice skate and play hockey, and the money is being used to buy them equipment.

The event was held at High Banks Metropark, in conjunction with a three-day seminar. The seminar covered topics ranging from animal cruelty and dog fighting, to technological advances, to helping families with special needs children. The magistrates believe that whenever their association enters a community to conduct business, they should leave it better than they found it.