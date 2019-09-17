YWCA offers “Safe Sitter” class

PIQUA — Students in grades 6 through 8 can sign up to become a “Safe Sitter” with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1. Other class times in this session will be held Oct. 8 and 15. All class sessions are from 4 to 6 p.m.

“This program is more than babysitting, but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director. “Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” she added.

Upon completion of this six hour course, students will be a registered safe sitter.

“YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” said Baker. “We feel that the youth taking the Safe Sitter classes will be better prepared to both babysit and take care of emergency situations at home and in other places too.”

Students must attend all three classes in order to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Fee for the class is $35. Class size is limited so sign up early.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.