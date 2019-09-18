Ballet class returns to YWCA

PIQUA — Denise Toth, a veteran ballet teacher, returns to the YWCA for a new fall session beginning Sept. 18.

Girls and boys will have the opportunity to learn coordination and grace while developing an appreciation for the fine arts. Students are asked to wear ballet slippers, tights and leotards or shorts.

The six week class session begins Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 9:15 to 10 a.m. for 3 to 5 year olds and 5:15 to 6 p.m. for children ages kindergarten through first grade. Membership ($10) is required for 6 year olds only. Class fee for the session is $22.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call 937-773-6626.