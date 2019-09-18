Record broken!

Sidney students lift their cans of water after breaking the Guinness World Record for most drink cans opened at once. The record was set at the Sidney Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The event was a joint effort by Stolle Machinery, the Shelby County Ohio Bicentennial volunteers, and Sidney City Schools. A story on the event will appear later.

Sidney students lift their cans of water after breaking the Guinness World Record for most drink cans opened at once. The record was set at the Sidney Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The event was a joint effort by Stolle Machinery, the Shelby County Ohio Bicentennial volunteers, and Sidney City Schools. A story on the event will appear later. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN091919Record-1.jpg Sidney students lift their cans of water after breaking the Guinness World Record for most drink cans opened at once. The record was set at the Sidney Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The event was a joint effort by Stolle Machinery, the Shelby County Ohio Bicentennial volunteers, and Sidney City Schools. A story on the event will appear later. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News