Driver found after fleeing from I-75 crash

SIDNEY — A Detroit man was taken into custody on theft of a motor vehicle charges after fleeing police following a series of crashes on Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning.

Logan Keonte Travis, 25, was arrested for allegedly stealing a silver 2006 Honda Pilot at mile marker 91 on I-75 south Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 3:20 a.m.

According to WDTN-TV 2 News, Travis allegedly ran from the scene of three separate crashes on I-75 in the northbound lanes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said a vehicle and at least one semi was involved in the crash, 2 News reports. Another semi then hit a disabled vehicle, and another semi crashed trying to avoid the other two crashes.

When Sidney Police officers arrived on scene, according to a press release from the Sidney Police Department (SPD), they were told the person driving one of the crashed vehicles ran away on foot. While the officer was talking with a truck driver, a male subject tried to get into his truck.

A female witness told police she saw the man running southbound and then he got into her vehicle and stole it. The responding officer then advised other officers the suspect stole a silver Honda Pilot and was traveling south on I-75. Police found the Honda Pilot abandoned on I-75 in the left southbound lane about three-fourths of a mile from mile marker 90.

Sidney police started to form a perimeter with assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the release said. A Sidney Police K9 officer was called in to track the suspect. The K9 tracked for a long distance and then an additional K9 was called in to help track. OSP offered their helicopter and assisted in the track too.

Travis was located on Campbell Rd near an I-75 overpass and was taken into custody. Travis was then taken to the hospital after complaining of injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of I-75, just north of the Fair Road exit due to the crash. The left lane reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

OSP is investigating the crash.

By Sheryl Roadcap

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

