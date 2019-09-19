125 Years

Sept. 19, 1894

The following is the enrollment in the different wards in the local schools: First ward, 40; Second ward, 160; Third ward, 211; Central building, exclusive of the high school, 373; high school, 119; colored school, 22.

———

The square lunch stand on the fairgrounds is being run by Web W. Robinson this year.

———

Hon. Benjamin LeFevre, J.O. Amos, and Frank Hunter went to Columbus this morning to attend the state Democratic convention.

100 Years

Sept. 19, 1919

Successfully catering to the fashion whims of five generations in many a family has been the providence of the Thedieck Department Store Co., marking its 44 years of business in the community. Starting in 1875 in a modest and unassuming way, today this establishment has the reputation of being the largest mercantile house in a city of the population of Sidney from coast to coast.

———

Edward Salm was elected grand knight of the Sidney Council of the Knights of Columbus at the meeting last night. Other officers named are: Louis Brown, deputy grand knight; Charles Hentrick, chancellor; William Salm, trustee; Leo Magel, warden; Roy Williams, advocate; Paul Sherman, inside guard; August Quinlisk, outside guard; George Gattes, financial secretary; Charles Morton, recording secretary.

———

Millard Hussey went to Cincinnati today to enter the University of Cincinnati to take a pre-medical course.

75 Years

Sept. 19, 1944

William Joslin, Jr. was elected president of the Iutis club for the coming year during the regular meeting held in the club rooms last evening. Roy Blackston was named vice president; William Hoewischer, secretary; Ralph Baumgardner, treasurer; Hugh Bertsch, sergeant-at-arms; and Arthur Killian, chaplain.

50 Years

Sept. 19, 1969

Now about 90 per cent complete is St. Michael’s parish hall, located on the west side of the church in Fort Loramie. Contractor is Ferguson Construction Co., Sidney. They have set a date for completion of Nov. 15.

The new parish building will accommodate the members of about 450 families for church and youth activities, wedding receptions and community meetings. It replaces a 103-year-old building which has been used as a parish building after it ceased to be a school.

———

The election of a new fair board secretary will probably be the major item of business when the Shelby County Agricultural Society holds its annual meeting Oct.25.

Marvin Sollmann, who has held the post the past three years, told fair board members Wednesday night that he does not want to be considered for the job again. In a letter ready by President Fred Linker to the board, Sollmann said that the $2,000-a-year job is becoming more “confining” and that he is “at an age where I want to have more free time to do other things.”

25 Years

Sept. 19, 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) – Scientists have discovered how to grow bigger plants by manipulating a gene that controls their natural growth hormone.

Researchers at Michigan State University cloned the gene that regulates plant growth and predict that scientists one day will use that clone to do everything from growing bigger ears of corn to putting more roses on each bush.

Now, farmers try to boost growth by spraying plants with chemicals.

“It’s exciting,” Dr. Jerry Cohen of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said of the discovery. He added that genetic engineering might begin replacing growth chemicals in two to five years. “This is the first step.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

