Bicenntennial MarketPlace set for Sept. 28

SIDNEY — A fun, family-friendly event to celebrate Shelby County’s Bicentennial is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Shelby County fairgrounds.

Starting off the day is the Bicentennial MarketPlace, which will open at 8 a.m. and be available to peruse until 6 p.m. The MarketPlace will offer a variety of goods including antiques, vintage and repurposed items, collectibles, crafts and more. What a perfect time to start your holiday shopping! If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming a vendor, there are still a few remaining spaces available. (Contact the Shelby County Historical Society for more information)

Local collectors and appraisers will share their knowledge at no cost. If there is an artifact that you would like to learn what its fair market value might be, bring it to the MarketPlace during the appropriate hours to receive a free, informal appraisal:

•10 a.m. to noon: Sports cards and sports memorabilia, silver jewelry and other related items

ª Noon to 2 p.m.: Coins and paper money

• 2 to 4 p.m.: China, glass and misc. Antiques

After viewing the many items for sale visitors can enjoy the mouthwatering flavors to be had at the Food Truck Rally, sit and listen to a variety of music, and wander down memory lane as you enjoy the nostalgic cars of the past at the Car Show.

The event is free and open to the public.