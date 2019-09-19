Jungle theme selected for Anna homecoming

ANNA — Anna High School will host its 2019 homecoming Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28.

The theme for homecoming is Jungle. The song is “Circle of Life: by Elton John.

The crowning will be Friday, Sept. 27, starting at 6:45 p.m. as the school plays host to Marion Local. The dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the high school auxiliary gym. Tickets are $5 a person.

Music will be provided by Bo Kinghorn with Underground Productions.

Queen candidates are Michaela Ambos, daughter of Mike and Jennifer Ambos; Lindsay McEldowney daughter, of Dale and Lisa McEldowney; Liz Michael daughter, of Scott and Beth Michael; Carey White daughter, of Joe and Laura White; Macy Wiktorowski daughter, of Don Wiktorowski and Denise Wiktorowski; and Eleah Wilson, daughter of Trintney Todd.

King candidates are Bart Bixler, son of Andy and Kim Bixler; Parker Hennessey, son of Justin Hennessey and Jennifer Sheipline; Riley Huelskamp, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp; Malachi Minnich, son of Tim Minnich and Rhoda Minnich; Wil Luthman, son of Alan and Kathy Luthman; and Justin Murray, son of Matt and Beth Murray.