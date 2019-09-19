Russia does well on state report cards

RUSSIA – Russia Local School Superintendent Steve Rose reported during Wednesday’s Russia Board of Education meeting that the district had the 18th highest Performance Index in the state on the 2018-19 Ohio School Report Cards.

Russia was one of 31 districts in the state of Ohio to receive an overall A rating on the report cards, which were compiled by the Ohio Department of Education.

Russia was one of only 10 schools to earn an A in the Prepared for Success component. Russia Elementary had the 17th highest attendance rate out of 3,300 school buildings in the state of Ohio.

Rose also updated the board on the status of current enrollment. Enrollment is declining slightly due to larger classes graduating than are currently enrolling.

Rose updated the board on the status of the update to the school playground. Bids have been received, and the project will begin in the spring of 2020.

Principal Marcus Bixler updated the board on the various committees and teams that he has worked with for student recognition and assemblies for students. He also reported on meeting with staff to establish professional goals for the school year.

During the financial reports, the financial summary report, updated spending plan and three year spending plan were reviewed. A motion passed to approve appropriations for financial year 2019 totaling $6,949,786.32.

In new business, a motion passed to employ the list of substitute teachers as submitted at a rate of $90 per day for the 2019-20 school year on an as-needed basis. A motion passed to employ Steven McNeilan as a van driver at a rate of $15 per hour for the 2019-20 school year on an as needed basis.

A motion passed to accept an anonymous donation of $100 to the Principal’s Fund. Also, a motion passed to accept an anonymous donation of $1,785 to be used for athletics.

The October Board of Education meeting has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 23, and all future meetings will start at 8 p.m. in the library.