125 Years

Sept. 20, 1894

There were 75 entries in the six events run in the bicycle races held at the Shelby County Fair this afternoon under the sponsorship of the Valley City Cycling Club. Numerous entries were from outside of Shelby county, including Columbus Grove, Toledo, Springfield, Greenville, Columbus and Dayton. Local riders showed up quite well in the awarding of the prizes.

———

All barber shops will be closed from 1 to 5 o’clock Thursday and Friday afternoons on account of the fair.

100 Years

Sept. 20, 1919

L.M. Studevant, of this city, today reiterated his intention of being a candidate for Congress from the Fourth district at the 1920 election. Studevant made this statement after learning the Congressman Benjamin Welty had announced in Washington that he plans to be a candidate for a third term. Studevant ran against Welty in the 1916 Democratic primary. The Fourth district has been traditionally known in Washington as the “two-term” district.

———

The Carter House hotel at Jackson Center will reopen about Oct. 1 under new management. Mr. Wildermuth, who owns the building, is remodeling the hotel both inside and out. Mrs. J.G. Sailor and son will conduct the hotel which will be run on the European plan. The restaurant will be in the north room at the corner of Pike and Main streets.

75 Years

Sept. 20, 1944

A series of business deals affecting the location of two long-established business establishments were announced today. Sidney Furniture Co., located on the east side of the square, will move to rooms in the Meyerholtz and Sarver buildings on West Poplar street before Mar. 1, 1945. The Famous Supply Co. will move to the building vacated by the Sidney Furniture Co. and L.E. Canter will re-establish the Sidney Advance Applicance store in the building on the west side of the square being vacated by The Famous.

———

Additional plans for the local observance of victory in Europe were announced today following a meeting last evening in the civilian defense headquarters. The occasion will be observed by a 24-hour shutdown of all industrial plants. A parade is also being planned for the evening of that day, in charge of the American Legion.

———

Steady progress by Anglo-American armies battling their way through Holland to the Rhine was reported today by General Dwight Eisenhower. German resistance in the area was reported as stubborn.

50 Years

Sept. 20, 1969

Mrs. Tom Voress was the hostess for the first meeting of the fall social season for the members of the Perry Extension Homemakers Club.

There were five guests present, Mrs. Donald Henman, Mrs Michael Goffena, Mrs. Joe Clayton, Mrs. Roger Eley and Mrs. Walter Martin.

———

Mrs. Frank Zielsdorf was the low net winner in the 18-hole event when women golfers participated in a low net tourney September 16 at the Piqua Country Club.

Other Sidney women playing the 18-hole event were Mrs. Charles Manchester, Mrs. Richard Koehler, Mrs. Richard Matz and Mrs. Robert Hepler.

25 Years

Sept. 20, 1994

NEW YORK (AP) – By the time Bud Selig stepped to the microphone and began talking about it being a sad day, everyone knew what was coming.

Baseball was done for 1994. The exciting pennant races, the expanded playoffs, even the World Series, finished.

Yet, when Selig announced Wednesday that the season was cancelled, not even he could answer the big question: What’s next?

Maybe spring training starting next year with replacement players. Maybe an entirely new league made up of major leaguers. Maybe no baseball at all.

“Baseball, as I knew it growing up, is gone.” Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

