Sidney man indicted on 10 juvenile sex-related charges

SIDNEY – A 39-year-old Sidney man remains jailed on a $35,000 cash only bond charged with 10 sex-related offenses involving minors. His criminal past in similar charges was noted in court papers.

David Allen Schutte, 426 Buckeye Ave., has been held at the Shelby County Jail since Aug. 27, on 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He was officially indicted by Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Two counts are second-degree felonies being accused of creating videos of an obscene performance of a minor. Both offenses allegedly occurred on June 11, according to online court records.

The eight additional charges are third-degree felonies and stem from possessing a nude picture of a minor while having previously been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a similar violation. Authorities claim those offenses occurred between May 1 and Aug. 17.

Schutte has a history of such criminal activity in Shelby County.

On Feb. 20, 2001, when he was 20 years old, Schutte was found guilty in a plea negotiated charge of attempted corruption of a minor, a fifth-degree felony. He spent 60 days in jail, placed on three years of probation, and ordered to successfully obtain drug, alcohol and mental health counseling.

On Nov. 26, that year, Schutte was ordered to spend 45 days in jail on a probation violation.

On May 14, 2002, he was jailed and ordered to successfully complete the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima. That June 27, he was unsuccessfully terminated from the program. On July 12, 2002, local authorities ordered Schutte to successfully complete sex offender counseling.

On Dec. 30, 2003, Schutte was released from probation requirements.

In a 2011 Miami County case, Schutte served more than four years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on two sex-related charges. He was convicted of creating images involving a minor, a second-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

He served the prison sentence from Oct. 14, 2011, through May 3, 2016.

Currently, Schutte is not listed as a sex offender in Ohio.

He will be arraigned on current charges in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Monday, Sept. 30, at 1:15 p.m.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

