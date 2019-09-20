Dayton man arrested after pursuit

TROY — A Dayton man was arrested on several felony charges after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post on a high speed chase through Shelby and Miami counties in a stolen mini van in the early morning hours on Friday.

Dyllen Redding, 28, of Dayton, is currently incarcerated at Miami County Jail. He awaits arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court.

Around 3 a.m., Redding led state troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 north around State Route 55 after an attempted traffic stop for marked lanes violation around 3 a.m.. Redding allegedly stole the Dodge minivan from Key Chyrsler dealership in Xenia.

Redding is facing charges including fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle impaired, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving in marked lanes.

According to the Piqqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Redding failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens, turned off its headlights and began driving at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued into Shelby County at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Troopers deployed stop sticks near milepost 89, which deflated three of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle exited I-75 at exit 90 and turned east onto Fair Road where it came to a stop.

The driver fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended moments later. The pursuit lasted for 11 minutes and covered approximately 19 miles.

Troopers were assisted by officers from the Sidney Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

