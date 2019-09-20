Military and overseas voting began Sept. 20

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced voting for military and overseas voters began Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, for the upcoming General Election scheduled for Nov. 5, 2019.

The full, detailed and interactive 2019 elections calendar is available online.

Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for an absentee ballot may still do so by visiting MilitaryVotes.Ohio.gov, overseas voters can visit OhioSoS.gov. Voters can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote & request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, and track the status of their mailed ballot.

In November, voters will weigh-in on a total of 1,509 local issues across 88 counties, in addition to locally elected positions. Voters can obtain additional information about these contests by contacting their county board of elections.

Absentee voting by mail and in-person

All other Ohio voters may begin voting on Oct. 8 (first day after the close of registration) via in-person and by mail-in absentee ballot. For more information, visit VoteOhio.gov.

Register to vote/update your address

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the November 5 General Election is October 7 (30 days before the election). Voters may go to VoteOhio.gov to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from VoteOhio.gov or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

Voter Toolkit

The online Voter Toolkit is a one-stop location for all necessary voting information. Ohio voters can visit VoteOhio.gov to check their voter registration status, find their polling location, view their sample ballot and track their absentee ballot.