Wilson Health to host “Dog Therapy” program

SIDNEY — Wilson Health is teaming up with Pet Partners to launch a Dog Therapy program. The program consists of registered volunteers and their certified therapy dogs who will visit patients in need of comforting and support. These animals can also provide a therapeutic experience for patient’s families, visitors and employees.

Pet Partners’ Animal Therapy Program has been in existence for more than 40 years and has set the standard for what it means to deliver excellence in animal-assisted interventions. There are many researched benefits with Dog Therapy, such as improving patient’s mood, increasing the patient’s level of social interaction and providing a healthy diversion from the hospital routine. With the hosptial’s mission in mind “to improve the health of our community so people can spend more time doing with they love with those they love,” Wilson Health is proud to work with Pet Partners and offer this service to its patients, visitors and staff.

For questions or more information about the program, call the Wilson Health Volunteer Coordinator at 937-498-5390.