Ohio University announces Summer 2019 dean’s list, graduates

ATHENS – More than 2,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University in the 2019 summer semester.

In addition, more than 190 students qualified for the summer semester 2019 dean’s list at the university’s Athens campus.

The graduates represented several regions of the United States and numerous countries, including: Columbia, Iran, China, Ghana, Germany, England and Vietnam.

Danielle Marie Rickert, of Botkins, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Practice. Trace Thomas Whittington, of Sidney, graduated with an Associate in arts. Cindy Renne Pogue, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Tonya Alton, of Versailles, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Students on the dean’s list represented 14 states, including California, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida and Texas, as well as, China.

Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Visit https://news.ohio.edu/news/for-the-media/deans-list to view the summer semester 2019 dean’s list and graduates list.