Pedestrian killed in Mercer County

CELINA – The Mercer in Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash on Sept. 21 at 4:16 a.m.

According to Sheriff Jeff Grey Adam Franck, 20, 8420 Rutschilling Road, Maria Stein, was killed after being struck by a vehicle driven by John Hilgeford, 52, of 1752 Cassella-Montezuma Road, Maria Stein.

The traffic crash occurred on Fort Recovery Minster Road east of State Route 716 in Maria Stein. The investigation revealed Franck, for an unknown reason, was lying near the south edge of Fort Recovery-Minster Road, and was struck and dragged by an east bound vehicle driven by Hilgeford. Franck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Osgood Fire Department, and a rescue squad from St. Henry. The crash remains under investigation.