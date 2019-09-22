Standing silent watch for veteran suicide awareness on the courtsquare are, left to right, Roxanne and Jack Curl and Gary, “Tiny” Stockton. Volunteers took turns standing next to a flag draped coffin to bring awareness to veterans’ suicides and prevention. The watch held on Sunday, Sept. 22 was sponsored by they Shelby County Veteran Service Commission and supported by the American Legion and VFW posts of Shelby County and the DAV Chapter 48. The watch went from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Standing silent watch for veteran suicide awareness on the courtsquare are, left to right, Roxanne and Jack Curl and Gary, "Tiny" Stockton. Volunteers took turns standing next to a flag draped coffin to bring awareness to veterans' suicides and prevention. The watch held on Sunday, Sept. 22 was sponsored by they Shelby County Veteran Service Commission and supported by the American Legion and VFW posts of Shelby County and the DAV Chapter 48. The watch went from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

