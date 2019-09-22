Elliott Jenkins, 3, of Sidney, son of Kya and Zachary Jenkins, struggles with a flower cutout during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21. Jenkins is a member of Anthony’s Against Alzheimer’s.

Jaxson Agner, 5, of Sidney, son of Melissa Agner, is twirled around by Millbank Bulldogs member Darianne Ganger, of Troy, during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter committee member Christine Douglas, of Anna, takes a photo of the group Pat’s Pals during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21. Pat’s Pals was formed in support of Pat Siegrist, of Fort Loramie, who was diagnosed a year ago with front temporal dementia. The group, made up of friends and relatives, was organized by Siegrist’s daughter Sabrina Sorenson.

Master of Ceremonies Dianne Karas talks during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.

A dog with a tail dyed purple attends the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter committee member Christine Douglas, of Anna, talks during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.

People raise their flowers during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21. The flowers indicate their connection with Alzheimer’s.

People start their walk at the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.

People take part in the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.

People walk from Flanagan Sports Complex into Tawawa Park during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 21.