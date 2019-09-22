Posted on by

Walk to End Alzheimer’s


Elliott Jenkins, 3, of Sidney, son of Kya and Zachary Jenkins, struggles with a flower cutout during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21. Jenkins is a member of Anthony’s Against Alzheimer’s.

Elliott Jenkins, 3, of Sidney, son of Kya and Zachary Jenkins, struggles with a flower cutout during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21. Jenkins is a member of Anthony’s Against Alzheimer’s.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jaxson Agner, 5, of Sidney, son of Melissa Agner, is twirled around by Millbank Bulldogs member Darianne Ganger, of Troy, during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter committee member Christine Douglas, of Anna, takes a photo of the group Pat’s Pals during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21. Pat’s Pals was formed in support of Pat Siegrist, of Fort Loramie, who was diagnosed a year ago with front temporal dementia. The group, made up of friends and relatives, was organized by Siegrist’s daughter Sabrina Sorenson.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Master of Ceremonies Dianne Karas talks during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A dog with a tail dyed purple attends the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter committee member Christine Douglas, of Anna, talks during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People raise their flowers during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21. The flowers indicate their connection with Alzheimer’s.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People start their walk at the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People take part in the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Flanagan Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 21.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People walk from Flanagan Sports Complex into Tawawa Park during the 2019 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 21.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

