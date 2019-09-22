Celebrating their German heritage

Lydia Ahrns, left, 11, of Versailles, daughter of Carl and Tyanna Ahrns, dishes Jager Schnitzel into a container held by Deb Caskey, of Fort Loramie, Shelby at Canal Park during German Heritage Days on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Tim Mescher, of Fort Loramie, scoops up a bratwurst from a grill at Canal Park during German Heritage Days on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Kids watch Fort Loramie American Legion color guard members and Fort Loramie Boys Scouts take part in a procession leading the Shelby County Bicentennial flag to Fort Loramie Heritage Days at Canal Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Fort Loramie High School band performs in a procession leading the Shelby County Bicentennial flag to Fort Loramie Heritage Days at Canal Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart riding, center, on top of a wagon pulled by Barhorst Belgians escorts the Shelby County Bicentennial flag to Fort Loramie Heritage Days at Canal Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Fort Loramie Mayor Randy Ahlers, left, and German Heritage Days Chair Lynn Gusching, of Fort Loramie, walk the Shelby County Bicentennial flag over to the gazebo at Canal Park during German Heritage Days on Saturday, Sept. 21.

German Heritage Days Chair Lynn Gusching, left, of Fort Loramie, and Fort Loramie Mayor Randy Ahlers, pour the first drinks from a keg of Shelby 1819 Limited at Canal Park during German Heritage Days on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Jeanne and Rob Hoying, of Fort Loramie, hang out at Fort Loramie German Heritage Days and drink from mugs on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Hoyings just came back from a trip to Germany in August where they purchased their hats and drinking mugs.

The German band Talbach Musikanten performs at Fort Loramie German Heritage Days on Saturday, Sep. 21.

A man dressed as a Native American takes part in a procession leading the Shelby County Bicentennial flag to Fort Loramie Heritage Days at Canal Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

William “Rusty” Cottrell portrays Chief Blackhoof during a presentation at Fort Loramie German Heritage Days that included talking about experiences of 18th century Native Americans from their viewpoint. The presentation was held on Saturday, Sept. 21.