Village connection

OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper and cardboard. These items tied up, in paper bags or in cardboard boxes. Please remove plastic sacks off of the papers.

Cancellations will be aired on WCSM and/or their website. If cancelled it will be held the following week. Any questions or concerns call Jude at 419-582-2554

• The Eucharistic adoration at St. Nickolas has been change from the first Monday of the month to the first Wednesday of the month starting Oct. 2.Signing of Senses for the confirmation students of CCD will be held on Sunday. Oct, 6, during the morning Mass.