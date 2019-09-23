Voter registration deadline is Oct. 7

SIDNEY — Anyone wishing to vote in the November election must be registered 30 days prior to election day.

The deadline to register with the Shelby County Board of Elections is Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The Board of Elections Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at the following location:

• Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365, open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours:

• Amos Memorial Library, a;; branches.

• One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Ct. Sidney, Ohio

You may also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website, https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/

Here are the qualifications to vote in the Nove. 5, 2019, General Election:

• Must be a US citizen

• Must be 18 years old by Nov. 5, 2019

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the Election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election