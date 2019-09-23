Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County to host blood drive

SIDNEY — Blood donations are critical for the treatment of cancer patients. Honor September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness months by donating at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 South West Ave., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The “My Compassion Defines Me” T-shirt is the donor gift from Community Blood Center Sept. 3 through Nov. 2. It’s the last of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing for the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. The Senior Center blood drives offer the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma with extended hours. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.