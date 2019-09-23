Ohio Department of Aging accepting nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Since 1976, 486 outstanding older Ohioans have been inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The Ohio Department of Aging is once again accepting nominations for this statewide recognition. The Hall of Fame honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, their professions or their vocations. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to nominate someone you know.

“The members of the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame stand as examples to all of us that our contributions to this world need not end when we reach a certain age,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “Their stories are compelling and represent lifetimes of dedication, ingenuity, perseverance, kindness, and compassion. No doubt, each of us knows someone who belongs among their ranks.”

Inductees are selected from public nominations. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes and more. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted, provided the date of death is within the last five years and the nominee was age 60 or older at the time of death.

Induction is held each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month. Nominations must be received by Nov. 29, 2019, to be considered for induction in 2020. Learn more, access the nomination form and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame. You can request a paper nomination form by calling 614-728-0253.