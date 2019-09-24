Assault incident nets indictment

SIDNEY – A city man remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond facing a felonious assault charge after he allegedly seriously injured a woman at his home.

Other cases involve the threatening of a sheriff’s deputy, robbery, a vehicular assault, money laundering, and a Michigan man attempting to escape following several traffic accidents.

In all, 23 people were indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday. They will be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 30 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Patrick LeMaster, 51, 107 W. South St., has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities believe LeMaster shoved a female to the floor of his home fracturing her pelvis.

Levi S. Hurst, 19, incarcerated, was indicted for intimidation, a third-degree felony. He is accused of threatening and intimidating a correction’s officer at the county jail on Sept. 1.

Hurst is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond, according to online court records.

A Minster woman, who was one of three people charged in a robbery case, is being held at the county jail without bond.

Rebecca Brussell, 39, 12059 State Route 362, Minster is charged with robbery, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

She was arrested July 11 with Methamphetamine. On Aug. 26, Brussell and two others supposedly struck a man injuring him in order to steal his cell phone.

Also indicted for the alleged crime was David Brussell Jr., 42, and Hunter Cline, 20, both of 11919 State Route 362, Minster, each charged with robbery, both third-degree felonies.

Road runner indicted

Logan Keonte Travis, 25, Detroit, Michigan, who was taken into custody on theft of a motor vehicle, and after fleeing police following a series of crashes on Interstate 75 on Sept. 18, was indicted.

The charge is grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He remains jailed on a $5,000 bond.

Travis allegedly stole a silver 2006 Honda Pilot at mile marker 91 on southbound I-75 at 3:20 a.m. He reportedly ran from the scene of three separate crashes on I-75 in the northbound lanes.

Sidney Police were told the person driving one of the crashed vehicles ran away on foot. While the officer was talking with a truck driver, a male subject tried to get into his truck.

A female witness told police she saw the man running southbound and then he got into her vehicle and stole it.

Police found the Honda Pilot abandoned on I-75 in the left southbound lane about three-fourths of a mile from mile marker 90. Two K-9 officers and a highway patrol helicopter tracked Travis who was taken into custody on Campbell Road near an I-75 overpass.

Ryan M. Nagel, 32, Troy, was indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony.

Authorities accuse Nagel of driving recklessly on June 6 causing a crash causing serious harm to a female passenger. Court records also noted Nagel was driving while under suspension at the time of the accident.

Jodi Kirtley, 47, 1301 Timberlane Court, was charged with theft, a second degree felony, and money laundering, a third-degree felony.

Authorities claim Kirtley took between $37,500 and $150,000 from an elderly man through numerous recent transactions.

Other indictments include:

• Matthew A. Terry, 42, at large, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Taylor Werner, 28, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Anthony Greear, 34, Springfield, Ohio, possession of drugs, third-degree felony.

• Jeromme G. Edmond, 58, incarcerated, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

• Michelle Violet, 27, New Tazewell, Tennessee, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Danel Shane King, 48, New Lebanon, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Bryon Jones, 35, 420 E, Court St., aggravated possession of drugs, two counts possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Lacie West, 28, at large, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Gregory E. Johnson, 30, 1607 Holly Place, burglary, a second-degree felony.

• Leanna Lyn Boswell, 31, 102 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Darren A. Nichols, 37, 202 N. Pike St., Anna, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Darren J. Powers, 26, 701 Dingman St., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• James E. Burnett, 47, Piqua, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Felicia A. Skeens, 27, 1201 Hilltop Ave., receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Threats and robbery suspects charged

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

