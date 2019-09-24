Medicare 101 programs planned

SIDNEY — Shelby County Veterans Services will host a Medicare 101 program for local veterans.

The program will focus on how Medicare applies to veteran health care benefits. The program is tailored to veterans.

Three programs will be held. On Oct. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m., the program will be held at Fort Loramie Post 355. The Oct. 9 program, also from 9 to 11 a.m, will be held at Jackson Center Post 493.

The final program will be held at the Sidney Veterans Center on Oct. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

To preregister, call 937-498-7282.