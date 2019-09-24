State approves funding for Grand Lake St. Marys

COLUMBUS – The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $584,186 for work at Grand Lake St. Marys, State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview) announced.

The funding is being used to contract with DLZ Ohio to provide design and construction administration services for rehabilitation of the west dam embankment, located near Celina. The contract also calls for an engineering assessment of the east dam spillway, located near St. Marys.

“I appreciate the support of the State Controlling Board for these important projects,” Manchester said. “Grand Lake St. Marys is a signature of the 84th District and valuable to our local economy. It is imperative that we continue to strive to address the state of the watershed with hope of restoration. Rehabilitation projects, such as the DLZ Ohio contract, support jobs, tourism and recreation.”

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the scope of work at the west dam embankment will include embankment fill placement, grading, tree removal, utility decommissioning and/or relocation, construction debris removal, topsoil placement and vegetation establishment.

The 13,500-acre lake is the gateway to swimming, boating, camping and fishing in one of Ohio’s oldest state parks.

The dam was originally constructed between 1837 and 1845 and is a Class I structure under Ohio dam safety regulations. Currently, according to ODNR, the west dam embankment does not meet established dam safety standards. The agency said the improvements are an “interim risk reduction measure” and will improve the safety of the dam structure.