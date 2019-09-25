125 Years

Sept. 25, 1894

Allen Hance and George Rundle and their families, of Piqua, came to the fair yesterday and for fear someone might break into the house while they were gone, they brought their valuable silverware – two basketsful – along with them. About noon, they stopped off a short distance from their carriages to eat their dinner. When they returned someone had taken all the silverware.

———

Dr. C.E. Smoot has moved from Houston to Port Jefferson, where he will practice his profession.

100 Years

Sept. 25, 1919

A business deal was consummated Saturday afternoon, whereby Stanley Bryan, of the Venus Chocolate Co., has purchased the handsome J.B. Tucker residence on Walnut avenue. The new owner of the property says that he expects to move into the home within the next few weeks.

———

The automobile of William Kingseed was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon while it was parked at the curb on North Main avenue. Defective wiring was blamed. Mrs. Ameda Stackhouse, who was attending market and observed the blaze, secured the Clinton fire extinguisher from her machine and quickly put out the blaze.

75 Years

Sept. 25, 1944

A new American flag will fly from the pole at the World War II Honor roll in the court house square on V-Day. The new flag will be a gift of the Gold Star Mothers.

———

Announcement of the purchase of the Yeager building, 309 East Court street, and transfer of his rooms to the second floor above his repair and upholstering shop was made today by Alex Lewis. He formerly resided at 233 North Miami avenue, where he also had his display room.

———

Marine Pfc. Leo M. Francis, of Russia, wounded in action on Guam, is back in the United States, receiving treatment in the San Diego, Calif., naval hospital.

50 Years

Sept 25, 1969

A much-needed, second caseworker has been hired by the Shelby County Child Welfare Board, it was announced today by Norma Schwartz, executive secretary.

The new caseworker is Mrs. Katherine Bender of 130 Brooklyn avenue, a former teacher at Fairlawn High School. Mrs. Bender is learning her new work from Mrs. Lucille Huxley who has been the board’s only caseworker for the past 10 years.

———

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals head coach Paul Brown is a man of understatement. “We’re getting better,” he said following his team’s stunning 34-20 win Sunday over the powerful San Diego Chargers.

“It’s a thrilling way to make a living when you win,” Brown grinned in the locker room following the victory. “This one was a real rouser.”

25 Years

Sept. 25, 1994

Military service frequently changes the lives of young people. Take Richard Breece, for example. A farm boy from Union County, he planned to spend his life delivering calves and otherwise attending to four-legged patients.

Enter Uncle Sam. Thanks to high marks on an Army aptitude test, Breece became a doctor of the human variety, delivering babies, instead of calves.

Dr. Breece will soon be closing another chapter in his life as a physician. Breece, 72, will retire next week as Shelby County Health Commissioner.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

