Better Business Bureau to offer free shredding at Secure Your ID Day

DAYTON – Last year, the Federal Trade Commission processed 1.4 million fraud reports totaling $1.48 billion in losses.

According to the FTC, the most common categories for fraud complaints were imposter scams, debt collection and identity theft.

On-site shredding is a valuable tool in fighting identity theft. To help fight back, the Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley will shred documents free at Secure Your ID Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (dependent on truck capacity) Oct. 19 at Routsong Funeral Home, Inc., 81 N. Main St., Centerville.

BBB will provide tickets to the first 350 cars to arrive assuring their material will be shredded at the event. Additional patrons may be accepted to drop off material dependent on the time and capacity of the trucks. Once trucks meet capacity, the event will end and cars may be directed to alternative shredding options.

Each vehicle may bring up to five boxes or bags of documents to be shredded. Those who have more than five boxes are welcome to go through the line again. Patrons remain in their cars while BBB staff unload vehicles.

It’s an opportunity to get rid of personal and professional files, such as credit card statements, old checks and IRS tax returns.

Documents to be shredded should be removed from binders, but staples and paper clips are OK to be shredded. Electronics and batteries cannot be included in material to be shredded.

Shredded documents will be recycled. BBB staff will be on hand to provide identity theft advice and tips.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FallSecureYourIDDay or call 937-222-5825.

Event sponsors include Routsong Funeral Home, Inc., Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, AARP, Shred-It, WHIO-TV, AIM Media Midwest and WHIO-AM.