Danika Crawford, right, 12, locks arms with her brother, Cade Crawford, 14, both of Sidney, children of Kelinda Crawford, as they take part in a prayer circle next to the flag pole at Christian Academy Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The students and faculty of Christian Academy Schools were taking part in the nation wide event “See You at the Pole.” The event is held by students who wish to pray for the USA, its leaders, world issues, local issues, schools and anything else participants consider important. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN092619SeePole.jpg Danika Crawford, right, 12, locks arms with her brother, Cade Crawford, 14, both of Sidney, children of Kelinda Crawford, as they take part in a prayer circle next to the flag pole at Christian Academy Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The students and faculty of Christian Academy Schools were taking part in the nation wide event “See You at the Pole.” The event is held by students who wish to pray for the USA, its leaders, world issues, local issues, schools and anything else participants consider important. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News