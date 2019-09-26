125 Years

Sept. 26, 1894

Rev. William Bigot will deliver a lecture Sunday at Loramies on Fort Loramie and its founder as he finds it from history and data that he has. He has inferred that Loramie was a Jesuit priest and had a chapel adjoining this store, where the Indians were instructed in the Christian religion. Fort Loramie was rebuilt by General Wayne in 1794 and the lecture will be a proper commemoration of the event.

Councilman Burkhart and Kinstle have been appointed to confer with the waterworks trustees in regard to the sale of the old waterworks property in East Sidney.

100 Years

Sept. 26, 1919

J.W. Stuber, accompanied by M.E. Kemp, will leave tomorrow on a hunting expedition for bear and moose in the wilds of Nova Scotia. They expect to be gone about a month.

Wallace Gamble, who for a number of years was associated with Sidney High School as a teacher and principal, will return to Sidney to take over the science department. In addition, he will probably teach electricity and vocational science for the men in the night school.

The football game between Sidney and Piqua High schools, will be played at the athletic field near the high school building Saturday afternoon. The game will be called at 3 o’clock It will be the first game played on the field.

75 Years

Sept. 26, 1944

Scoring 13 points in the first six minutes of play, Sidney High Yellow Jackets went on to defeat Bellefontaine last night by a score of 19 to 6 in a game at Julia Lamb field.

John Steenrod was elected president of Shelby County Youth Council No. 1, when the members met last evening. Kenneth Kempfer was named vice president; Eileen Baughman, secretary and treasurer; and John Heintz, discussion leader.

50 Years

Sept. 26, 1969

Duane W. Elsner, teacher and coach at Sidney High School, received a masters degree in education at Xavier University, Cincinnati, this summer. He received his bachelor of science degree from Ohio Northern University, Ada, in 1965. He is married and the family lives at R.R. 6, Sidney.

After seven frustrating years as the misfits of baseball, the Mets became a modern day legend Wednesday night when they clinched the National League’s Eastern Division title by whipping the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-0, behind the four-hit pitching of rookie Gary Gentry.

The Mets used a combination of age and youth Wednesday night in turning back the Cardinals, who were the preseason favorites to win the Eastern title. The Mets will now play the winner of the Western Division for the pennant in a best-of-five series, beginning Oct. 4.

25 Years

Sept. 26, 1994

MAPLEWOOD – Amy Joslin had the reserve champion ram with her Rambouillet sheep at the Michigan State Fair recently. She won the rosette in the senior or open show.

Joslin, 17, is the daughter of Woody and Ann Joslin, 20020 State Route 47, Maplewood.

She also took first place with a fall ram lamb and third place with a fall ewe lamb and a mixed pair of lambs.

The Copeland Corp. and Stolle Machinery teams continued their winning traditions at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s annual Corporate Cup Challenge.

Again this year about 400 people participated, reports Paul Waldsmith, health enhancement director at the “Y.” The 16-event challenge is co-sponsored by Wilson Memorial Hospital.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

